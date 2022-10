Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 14:45 Hits: 2

Chinese President Xi Jinping seems determined to use his unprecedented third five-year term to reshape international institutions to suit his country’s interests. But the world’s leading powers must cooperate in addressing global challenges like climate change.

