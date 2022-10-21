The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Fierce fighting continues in Ukraine's south, east

Live: Fierce fighting continues in Ukraine's south, east Fierce fighting continued in southern and eastern Ukraine on Thursday as both sides looked to be preparing for a battle over the strategically crucial city of Kherson in the south, part of a region Russian President Vladimir Putin has 'annexed' and subjected to martial law. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

