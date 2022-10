Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 08:24 Hits: 8

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson and former finance minister Rishi Sunak were leading the potential contenders to replace British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, with candidates canvassing support to become Conservative Party leader in a fast-tracked contest. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/10/21/boris-johnson-rishi-sunak-lead-race-to-become-britain039s-next-prime-minister