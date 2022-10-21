The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Over 1 in 4 French Gas Stations Out of at Least One Fuel: CNN

Category: World Hits: 2

Over 1 in 4 French Gas Stations Out of at Least One Fuel: CNN

The long lines and exhausted stocks at French gas stations were blamed on panic buying, rather than just supply problems, according to the report.

RELATED:
 France: Strike at Gonfreville Refinery to Continue Until Oct 27
   
 

The demand at the gas pump had been at least 20 percent higher than normal that week, CNN cited sources from the prime minister's office and energy transition ministry as saying.
   
Once strike action ends, it will take one or two weeks for refinery output and the logistical situation in France to be back to normal, the sources said.
   
On Oct. 14, French energy giant TotalEnergies struck a deal with two French trade unions -- CFE-CGC and the CFDT -- to increase salaries for 2023, but strike action continues at four of seven refineries in France.
   
TotalEnergies run all these four sites.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Over-1-in-4-French-Gas-Stations-Out-of-at-Least-One-Fuel-CNN-20221020-0019.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version