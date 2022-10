Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 06:19 Hits: 1

Tropical storm Roslyn is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Friday night as it moves up Mexico's central Pacific coast. Popular tourist destinations like Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan are likely to be affected.

