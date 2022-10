Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 03:02 Hits: 1

With Liz Truss becoming Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, the Conservatives have learnt that ideology cannot work in a vacuum, says Robert Shrimsley for the Financial Times.

