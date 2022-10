Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 13:20 Hits: 0

Arguments that Ukraine should be pushed to negotiate a peace settlement with Russia are music to Vladimir Putin’s ears. In annexing large swaths of Ukrainian territory through sham referendums and arguing that Ukraine is effectively a fake country, Putin has made no secret of his ultimate intentions.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/appeasement-of-russia-putin-no-option-in-ukraine-by-salome-samadashvili-2022-10