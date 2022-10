Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 07:30 Hits: 7

Ukraine invited UN specialists to examine drones it said were made in Iran that were deployed by Russia to attack civilian targets. Drone strikes killed at least five people in Kyiv on Monday.

