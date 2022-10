Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 07:46 Hits: 7

Delivering a government statement to lawmakers, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed continued support for Ukraine. He said Europe will have to deal with the consequences of the war for years to come.

