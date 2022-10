Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 10:24 Hits: 3

Kyrgyz authorities have asked the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to provide a limited contingent of troops at disputed segments of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, where dozens of people were killed on both sides in clashes last month.

