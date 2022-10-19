'For me it works out good': New audio uncovers Trump’s true feelings about dictators

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 11:50 Hits: 4

A new series of audio tapes shed light on former President Donald Trump's admiration of world leaders who lean toward authoritarianism.

In fact, one tape captures the former president admitting that he has a better rapport with world leaders that are "tougher and meaner."

According to HuffPost, the audio tapes are being released by longtime journalist Bob Woodward who conducted various interviews with Trump during his four-year presidency.

One tape also features a Trump interview that took place in Jan. 2020 where he shared his take on Russian President Vladamir Putin.

“I like Putin. Our relationship should be a very good one. I campaigned on getting along with Russia, China and everyone else,” Trump told Woodard, per the tapes obtained by CNN. “Getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing, all right? Especially because they have 1,332 nuclear f--king warheads.”

He added, “It’s funny, the relationships I have, the tougher and meaner they are, the better I get along with them. You know? Explain that to me someday, okay. But maybe it’s not a bad thing. The easy ones are the ones I maybe don’t like as much or don’t get along with as much.”

Speaking about his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trump said, “I get along very well with Erdoğan, even though you’re not supposed to because everyone says what a horrible guy,” Trump said. “But you know for me it works out good.”

As part of his new audiobook titled, “The Trump Tapes," Woodard is releasing recordings from 20 of his interviews with the former president from 2016 to 2020.

