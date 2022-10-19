The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Temporary Closure of Danubius Hotel Hungaria Over Energy Crisis

Category: World Hits: 1

Temporary Closure of Danubius Hotel Hungaria Over Energy Crisis

It has been announced that the 499-room, four-star Danubius Hotel Hungaria City Center in Budapest will close for a four-month period during winter.

RELATED:
EU Proposes New Measures to Combat High Energy Prices

The suspension of operations at the country's largest hotel comes at a time when Hungary is struggling with inflation and a skyrocketing electricity bill.  

The Danubius Hotels and Spas group said its hotels in Budapest, Gyor and Bük will continue to accept guests during winter.

"We can offer our guests other accommodation options at our hotels in the capital," said the group's CEO, Balazs Kovacs, who also said that "it is equally important for us to take care of all our colleagues working at Danubius Hotel Hungaria."

The luxurious Kastelyhotel Sasvar Resort is also among several high-end Hungarian hotels that have announced their temporary closure.

The Hungarian Hotel and Restaurant Association said this month that over a quarter of the country's spa hotels could close during the winter.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Temporary-Closure-of-Danubius-Hotel-Hungaria-Over-Energy-Crisis-20221018-0017.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version