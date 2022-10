Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 11:01 Hits: 3

Truss answered questions both from the opposition and her own Conservative Party, after she reversed course on her controversial tax-cut plans.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-pm-liz-truss-faces-grilling-from-lawmakers-amid-tax-cut-turnaround/a-63491988?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf