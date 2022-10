Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 11:40 Hits: 4

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments have provisionally agreed to impose sanctions on eight people and entities over the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine, three EU diplomats said. Read full story

