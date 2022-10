Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 11:40 Hits: 4

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Hundreds of activists delayed the opening of an international real estate fair in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona on Wednesday as they protested against what they called a hotbed of speculation exacerbating a widening cost of living crisis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/10/19/protesters-delay-opening-of-barcelona-real-estate-fair