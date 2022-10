Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 18:18 Hits: 1

Residents in the rural outpost of Igbajo, Nigeria, are looking to community solutions to tackle the devastating effects of deforestation and floods.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2022/1018/Planting-trees-and-hope-in-a-flood-prone-Nigerian-town?icid=rss