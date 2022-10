Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 08:01 Hits: 1

For many years, scholars and officials have believed that the nuclear problem was a relic of the Cold War. To the contrary, the world is moving closer to a new era that could be defined even more sharply by nuclear weapons, as Vladimir Putin’s threats against Ukraine demonstrate.

