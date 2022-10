Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 05:39 Hits: 4

A U.S.-based Russian analyst who gathered information for the so-called Steele Dossier alleging ties between former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia has been acquitted on charges he lied to the FBI about the sources of his intelligence.

