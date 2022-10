Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 07:33 Hits: 5

Russia has targeted Ukraine's southern Mykolayiv region again with kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian military reported, as more than a week of air attacks has destroyed almost one-third of Ukraine's power stations and cut electricity in more than 1,000 cities, towns, and villages.

