Val Demings hammers Marco Rubio during Senate debate: 'Has never run anything at all but his mouth'

United States Congresswoman and Democratic Senate nominee Val Demings of Florida bristled with incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio in a debate on Monday over Rubio's opposition to President Joe Biden's programs aimed at providing additional financial assistance to struggling Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can't do that kinda crazy stuff. It only adds to the inflation. I think it begins with winning this election and getting people like that out of office," Rubio said, gesturing toward Demings.

She responded with a brutal takedown of Rubio's refusal to commit to more aid:

Of course, the senator who has never run anything at all but his mouth would know nothing about helping people and being there for people when they are in trouble. No one planned the pandemic, but our response to it is everything. Individuals were hurting. Families were hurting. Businesses were hurting. We passed the CARES Act, which the senator supported.

There were some problems in the CARES Act with the Paycheck Protection Program that you love to take credit for. Some say it was poorly written. Some say it didn't help the people that it was supposed to – didn't save the jobs that it was supposed to. There was a way to fix the problems in the PPP through the American Rescue Plan and help people that were in trouble.

But you played politics, senator, and you did do that. Your number one job as a United States senator is to protect the health, safety, and well-being of the American people. You've been at it for 24 years.

At one point, Demings also accused Rubio of “lying and cheating” while in office.

The battle for control of Rubio's seat is one of several that could determine which political party will hold the majority in the upper congressional chamber after the November midterm elections. Polls have consistently shown an extremely close contest between Rubio, who is seeking a third term, and Demings, a former Orlando, Florida police chief.

The showdown took place at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Campus, with ABC News affiliate WPBF 25 moderating

