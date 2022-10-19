Michael Cohen thinks Donald Trump is making too much money to run for president in 2024

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 00:15 Hits: 4

The grift is too good, Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen told New York 1 in an interview while talking about his new book Revenge, which discusses Trump's use of government resources to target his enemies.

Speaking to the network, Cohen explained that the former president may talk a big game but he isn't actually going to run for president in 2024.

"If you read the fine print in that super PAC, he is permitted to use 90 percent [of donations] at his own discretion," said Cohen. "In essence, it makes $0.90 of every dollar, a slush fund for him. That all goes away if, in fact, he runs then it has to go into the campaign. So, he would then be competing with his own campaign on top of that."

Trump managed to raise $100 million by the start of 2022 and he isn't spending much of it on the Republican candidates that he endorses. While he isn't bringing in the cash he used to, he's still making enough to pay for his lifestyle.

Trump raised $24 million in the third quarter, Bloomberg News reported over the weekend. It's a 41 percent increase from the previous quarter but he also spent $22 million to raise it. Meanwhile, Trump's cash is quickly flying out the windows as he faces off against more and more legal challenges.

Still, Cohen doesn't think that the ex-president will make good on his claim that he wants to run because it he loses it would destroy his psyche.

"More importantly, Trump has a real problem with being called a loser," said Cohen of the 2020 presidential loser. "There's something inside of him possibly because he knows that he is cannot stomach being a two-time loser. He has an incredibly fragile ego. To become a two-time loser would just destroy him. So, I do not, and I've always stated the same, I do not believe he's going to run."

Host Errol Louis noted that the only real way Trump can get out of his legal problems is if he is able to use the power of the presidency to defend himself.

As Cohen explained, he can't do it anymore and even his attempts at claiming executive privilege aren't working out the way he had hoped.

