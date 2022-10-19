The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US to Release 15 Million Barrels of Oil From Its Oil Reserve

"First, the Department of Energy (DOE) is issuing a Notice of Sale tomorrow morning for 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be delivered in December." the White House announced in the press text.

It added, "This sale will complete the historic, 180-million-barrel drawdown the President announced in the spring,".

According to the statement, the U.S. intends to buy back crude oil to replenish the SPR when prices are at or below $67 to $72 per barrel.

According to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, crude oil is currently at around $83 per barrel.

