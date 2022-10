Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 08:03 Hits: 4

A Polish human rights activist has been accused of illegally giving abortion pills to a woman seeking to end a pregnancy. She's now on trial in a Warsaw court, facing up to three years in prison.

