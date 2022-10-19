Live: IAEA chief hopes to return to Ukraine 'soon' to continue nuclear plant talks

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 05:50 Hits: 9

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi expects to return "soon" to Ukraine, he told reporters, amid negotiations to establish a security protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, Sergei Surovikin, the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, said the situation for his forces in Ukraine is "tense". Read FRANCE 24’s liveblog for the latest developments. All are in Paris time (GMT+2).

