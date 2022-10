Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 07:59 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA: A mechanic convicted of trafficking in 10.53g of methamphetamine escaped the gallows after the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged him here on Wednesday (Oct 19). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/10/19/paralysed-mechanic-escapes-gallows-for-drug-trafficking