Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 19:15 Hits: 1

Voters have doubts about ballot measures in November to legalize sports betting. One reason may be how lotteries may have changed concepts on the role of luck in success and wealth.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/1018/California-s-wrinkled-brow-at-sports-gambling?icid=rss