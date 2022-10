Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 15:07 Hits: 1

To improve health outcomes in developing countries in a meaningful way, pharmaceutical companies must do more than merely provide medicine at reduced prices. Strengthening local capabilities by working with communities and startups and nurturing innovation ecosystems will be critical to mitigating future threats.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/how-pharmaceutical-companies-can-improve-global-health-by-paul-hudson-2022-10