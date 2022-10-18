PPS Denounces Rise in Arrests of Palestinians by Israeli Forces

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 00:58 Hits: 4

The most significant number of arrests has occurred in the city of Al-Quds, Jerusalem (2353), according to the PPS report, whose number of detainees includes "111 women and 620 minors."

The report put the number of Palestinians arrested under Israel's administrative detention regime at 1 610.

The detention regime is denounced by Palestinians and human rights groups, as it allows evidence against prisoners to be withheld. At the same time, they are detained for indefinitely renewable periods without being charged, tried, or convicted.

The PPS also condemned the increase in the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces when compared to previous years.

Israeli attacks and raids on West Bank towns and villages to arrest activists cause many civilian deaths from army bullets, the report denounced.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank and Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year.

