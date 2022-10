Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 03:15 Hits: 5

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, a Canadian man, was accused of assisting half a dozen North American nationals to travel to Syria, where they joined IS.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/canadian-gets-20-years-in-us-jail-for-aiding-islamic-state/a-63468496?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf