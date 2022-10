Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 02:27 Hits: 4

Australia on Tuesday reversed a decision of the previous government to recognise west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying the status of the city should be resolved through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people.

