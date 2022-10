Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 07:15 Hits: 6

According to a report, 21-year-old Quenlin Blackwell, who has 7.9 million followers on the social media platform, is facing a backlash after she begged viewers for donations, saying she “accidentally” bought a couch for US$100,000 (RM471,300). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2022/10/18/tiktok-influencer-cries-begs-for-donations-on-video-after-saying-she-accidentally-bought-a-us100000-couch