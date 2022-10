Category: World Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 21:10 Hits: 4

Could more have been done to save lives during Hurricane Ian? The answer hinges partly on evacuation orders, but also on people heeding them.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2022/1017/Evacuation-orders-safety-and-Florida-s-hurricane-culture?icid=rss