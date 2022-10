Category: World Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 15:07 Hits: 2

Over the past decade, Chinese President Xi Jinping has exploited Communist Party leaders’ fear of losing control to increase his own power to levels unseen since Mao Zedong. Party members preparing to hand Xi a third term this month are ignoring their country’s own recent cautionary tale about the dangers of one-man rule.

