The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Afghanistan’s Girls and Women Fight Back

Category: World Hits: 3

Afghanistan’s Girls and Women Fight Back

A year of regressive Taliban policies and a spate of terrorist attacks targeting female students have sparked protests across Afghanistan. The international community must stand with Afghan women demanding their fundamental right to receive an education and ensure that Afghan girls are allowed to return safely to secondary schools.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/afghanistan-girls-women-protest-right-to-education-by-gordon-brown-and-yasmine-sherif-2022-10

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version