Afghanistan’s Girls and Women Fight Back

Published on Monday, 17 October 2022

A year of regressive Taliban policies and a spate of terrorist attacks targeting female students have sparked protests across Afghanistan. The international community must stand with Afghan women demanding their fundamental right to receive an education and ensure that Afghan girls are allowed to return safely to secondary schools.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/afghanistan-girls-women-protest-right-to-education-by-gordon-brown-and-yasmine-sherif-2022-10