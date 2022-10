Category: World Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 09:14 Hits: 3

Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the economic impact of the conflict have thrown an additional 4 million children into poverty across Eastern Europe and Central Asia -- an almost 20 percent year-on-year increase, the UN children's agency said on October 17.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-war-children-poverty-unicef/32087719.html