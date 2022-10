Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022 06:47 Hits: 7

Russian forces continue to target civilian infrastructure in towns and villages across Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops are fending off repeated Russian attacks on the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut and reports of a deadly Russian military range shooting.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukrainian-troops-still-hold-bakhmut-says-zelenskiy/32085322.html