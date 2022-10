Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022 03:32 Hits: 5

At the Chinese Communist Party Congress, President Xi Jinping said "resolving the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people's own business." Taipei responded saying it will not back down on its sovereignty.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/xi-china-will-never-rule-out-use-of-force-in-taiwan/a-63454226?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf