Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022

Jihadists killed at least three soldiers and eight civilian auxiliaries in an attack Saturday in Burkina Faso's volatile north, security sources told AFP.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20221016-jihadists-kill-at-least-11-people-in-burkina-faso-ambush