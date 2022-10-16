Live: At least 11 dead, 15 wounded in shooting at Russian military training ground

Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022 06:56 Hits: 5

At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a training ground in south-western Russia on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, the RIA news agency said. The Russian news agency, citing the defence ministry, said the two assailants had been shot dead after the attack in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. Read FRANCE 24’s liveblog to catch up on the day's events as they unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

