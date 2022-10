Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022 07:02 Hits: 5

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the government has money to implement the Budget 2023, tabled on Oct 7, which is the largest budget ever prepared involving an allocation of RM372.3bil. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/10/16/govt-has-enough-money-to-implement-budget-2023-says-pm