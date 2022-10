Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022 07:05 Hits: 5

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran rejects U.S. President Joe Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying on Sunday. Read full story

