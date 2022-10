Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 21:00 Hits: 3

President Joe Biden was caught off guard when Saudi Arabia and Russia joined together to lead OPEC to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. I hate to say, “I told you so,” but I told you so, Joe.

Read more https://progressive.org/latest/diplomacy-dismembered-fiore-10142022/