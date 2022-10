Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 21:38 Hits: 4

From the start Thursday night, the final debate between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, was an exchange of caustic barbs and accusations that continued for nearly a full hour.

