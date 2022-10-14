The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Jan. 6 Panel Votes to Subpoena Trump as New Video Shows Pelosi Responding to Insurrection

Category: World Hits: 2

Seg3 trump accountable

During the House select committee hearing Thursday, Representative Jamie Raskin revealed never-before-seen footage from January 6 of top lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, scrambling to stop the violence and making pleas for law enforcement and military support. Some Republicans had previously accused Pelosi of failing to call the National Guard to protect the Capitol, but the footage aired on Thursday sheds new light on her actions. Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson concluded the hearing with a vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump. “The need for this committee to hear from Donald Trump goes beyond our fact finding. This is a question about accountability to the American people,” said Thompson.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/14/nancy_pelosi_chuck_schumer_house_select

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version