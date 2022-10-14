Jan. 6 Panel Votes to Subpoena Trump as New Video Shows Pelosi Responding to Insurrection

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 12:38 Hits: 2

During the House select committee hearing Thursday, Representative Jamie Raskin revealed never-before-seen footage from January 6 of top lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, scrambling to stop the violence and making pleas for law enforcement and military support. Some Republicans had previously accused Pelosi of failing to call the National Guard to protect the Capitol, but the footage aired on Thursday sheds new light on her actions. Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson concluded the hearing with a vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump. “The need for this committee to hear from Donald Trump goes beyond our fact finding. This is a question about accountability to the American people,” said Thompson.

