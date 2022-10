Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 11:18 Hits: 6

An activist who openly protested against Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan to participate in a two-day summit in the capital, Astana, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of violating regulations on public gatherings.

