Attack on Syrian Army Vehicle Kills at Least 18 Soldiers

According to the official Syrian news agency, the explosive device was forward-placed on a Syrian Army vehicle. It detonated as the vehicle was driving in the Rif Damascus province, in the town of Saboura.

Military sources said the explosion occurred on Thursday morning at 7:00 (local time). The 27 wounded were immediately transferred to the Tishreen military hospital facility for medical treatment.

According to authorities, the number of casualties could rise, as some of the injured suffered severe injuries.

None of the terrorist groups operating on Syrian territory have claimed responsibility for the attack. However, based on the modus operandi, preliminary investigations indicate that it is an Islamic State attack.

A bomb attack was carried out on the Al-Sabura road on a bus carrying Assad regime forces in the region close to Damascus in Syria. At least 18 regime soldiers were killed and many regime soldiers were injured.

On Wednesday, a Daesh attack was recorded in the northwestern province of Deir ez-Zor, which killed nine soldiers and three civilians.

There are still remnants of extremist gangs operating clandestinely in different parts of the country. Despite the fall of the terrorists in Syria, attacks and ambushes are launched against Syrian forces from time to time.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States of fueling terrorism in Syria by sending weapons to the Kurdish-Syrian People's Protection Forces (YPG) militia

