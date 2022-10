Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 03:58 Hits: 2

A shooting Thursday in North Carolina's capital Raleigh left at least five people dead, including an off-duty police officer, officials in the southeast US city said, adding that a suspect had been captured.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20221014-five-killed-including-police-officer-in-shooting-in-north-caroline-police