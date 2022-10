Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 09:03 Hits: 4

The leader of Sweden's Moderates party, Ulf Kristersson, said on Friday he had agreed a deal with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals to form a minority coalition government after the right-wing bloc won a majority in last month's election.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221014-sweden-s-moderates-party-strikes-minority-government-deal