The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Somalia: The recurring cycle of drought and famine

Category: World Hits: 9

Somalia: The recurring cycle of drought and famine In the past few decades, Somalia’s droughts have increased both in intensity and in number due to climate change. It is now facing a famine that threatens the lives of millions of people, especially children. The United Nations says there are staggering levels of malnutrition among children under the age of five. The last major famine in Somalia, which dates to 2011, claimed 260,000 lives and remains vivid in locals' minds.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20221014-somalia-the-recurring-cycle-of-drought-and-famine

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version