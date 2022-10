Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 06:47 Hits: 4

Ukraine's military has recaptured more than 600 settlements from the Russian forces over the the past month, the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories said, as Moscow continued to strike dozens of cities, killing a number of civilians.

